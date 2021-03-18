Banaras Hindu University Organises Mobile Book Exhibition

Image credit: Twitter @bhupro Mobile book exhibition at BHU campus

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has organised a mobile book exhibition. The mobile book exhibition started on March 16 and will continue till 5 pm today. The exhibition has been organised with the collaboration of National Book Trust (NBT). The book exhibition vehicle has been parked near the Central Library of the university.

National Book Trust is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education. NBT involves activities including publishing of books, promotion of books and reading, promotion of books from India abroad, providing assistance to authors, publishers, and promoting children's literature. The trust publishes reading materials in several Indian languages for all age-groups, including for children.

Lauding the initiative as excellent, the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the social media handle said: “An excellent initiative of BHU and NBT. Mobile book exhibition will be present in BHU campus till 18th March.”

The university has started its offline classes from February 22. The classes are being held in hybrid mode - a mix of both online and offline - for the final year students. BHU is being opened in different phases starting from the final year students who will be appearing for their final semester exams. It had already opened its hostels on February 17 to allow the outstation final-year students to stay in their rooms.



The BHU officials will conduct a meeting on March 25 to analyse and assess the situation arising out of COVID-19 so that students and other members of the university be called for physical attendance.