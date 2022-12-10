B-Schools Should Focus On Producing Entrepreneurs, Socially Responsible Business Leaders: Ram Nath Kovind

IIM Koszhikode

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode hosted the 12th edition of the Indian Management Conclave (IMC) 2022 on December 9 and December 10, 2022. The event was organised by MBAuniverse.com where 100+ B-school leaders, CXOs of education companies, senior academicians and industry leaders were present.

Among others, Shyam Srinivasan, CEO Federal Bank, and Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD Nestle India addressed the delegates at the conclave and IMC awards. Ram Nath Kovind, former 14th President of India addressed leaders of business schools, including several IIM Directors.

Addressing the delegates, Ram Nath Kovind said “The expectations from B-schools are changing significantly. The role of faculty is not only traditional teaching in the classroom. They must be explorers, enablers, mentors and guides - 'inspired teachers'. It is also time that we focus on producing entrepreneurs and socially responsible business leaders as India needs more entrepreneurs and it is time that B-schools should focus on nurturing entrepreneurs who are job-creators, and not just job seekers.”

Speaking at the event as the host institution to the 12th edition of IMC, Dr Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode said: “In the present context it has become imperative for B-schools to focus on not just meeting MBA outcomes but also redefining what we expect from our MBAs. Indian B-schools have to look beyond just corporate readiness and ensure that we focus on producing leaders who are problem-solvers, innovators and job-creators. He exhorted that MBA outcomes should not be limited to corporate placements and salary packages given that these fresh minds have a lot more to offer.”

Amit Agnihotri, Convenor, IMC and chairman MBAuniverse.com said “IMC is a legacy conference that has attempted to keep management education relevant and with the times. We are pleased to provide a platform for sharing of perspectives and rich discussions between representatives from B-schools, industry leaders, regulators and influencers to ensure that India continues to produce world’s top management talent. We are thankful to the former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for personally gracing the occasion and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for his video address to delegates”.

As an integral part of the IMC conference, IMC Awards for Excellence in Management Education were given from several nominations basis jury selection. A theme paper titled Measuring Outcomes of MBA Education was released at IMC 2022 for media, research and other agencies.