AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Process To Close Tomorrow; Key Points For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 result will be announced on March 5

AYUSH NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The round 2 registration process for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling will be closed on Wednesday, March 2. The candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration for round 2 till 3 PM of March 2. The students who register during this period can fill and lock their choices by March 2. AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 result will be announced on March 5.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

There will be no fresh registration and choice filing in the final stray vacancy round. The choices filled during 3rd/Mop-Up Round will be considered for allotment in Final Stray Vacancy Round. The seats will be allotted by the software as per choices submitted during 3rd/Mop-up Round, an AACCC statement said.

For details on AYUSH NEET UG 2021 round 2 counselling, please visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.