Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Assam HS result 2022 at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS), Class 12 exam result 2022 on Monday, June 27. The Class 12 exam result 2022 will be announced at 9 am, the students can check HS result 2022 on the websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

To access the HS result 2022, candidates need to use their roll number, registration number, date of birth. Once HS scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in individual papers and in aggregate to pass the HS, 12th exam 2022. The pass percentage trends of last five years were, 2021- 99.18%, 2020- 84.84%, 2019- 82.82%, 2018- 81.68%.

Around two lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 exam 2022 this year. The HS exam was concluded on April 12. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, Arts- 98.93 per cent, Commerce- 99.57 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 56.49 per cent students passed in the HSLC, 10th exam 2022 successfully this year, the result was announced on June 7. The pass percentage of male students was 58.80 per cent, while female students was 54.49 per cent. Raktotpal Saikia topped the HSLC exam with 597 marks, while Bhuyashi Medhi secured rank 2 with 596 marks.

The Assam HS result 2022 will also be available on the websites- assam result.nic.in, seba.nic.in hslc result 2022, schools9.com 2022, sebaresults.in 2022, indiaresults, assam results.nic.in 2022.