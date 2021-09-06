Darpan AHSEC Merit List 2021 released at darpan.ahseconline.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the merit list for admission to Class 11. Along with the selection list, a waiting list for AHSEC Class 11 admission has also been released at the official website -- darpan.ahseconline.in. Students will have to select only one institution for admission using their login details at the admission portal.

“After publication of Selection List, candidates will be allowed to select only one institution for admission using their Login ID in the portal till 11 pm of September 7, 2021. After approval/ selection, candidates will not be allowed to change the institution. The candidate must have to take admission in the institution concerned within the stipulated time period to complete the admission process (from 8 to 12th September 2021),” read an AHSEC statement issued on September 1.

Institutions, the statement said, will have to facilitate students on their request, who have not been able to select institutions through their login ID in the portal. All institutions also have to accept admission in the portal using institution login ID on a daily basis during the admission process.

AHSEC Class 11 Admission 2021: How To Check

Go to official website -- darpan.ahseconline.in Click on the designated link for HS First Year Admission Selection List/ Waiting List Enter login credentials Check and access the AHSEC Waiting List/ Darpan AHSEC Selection List

Institutions will also publish vacancy positions immediately after the completion of the admission process to facilitate students who have not got admission in the institution opted. Also, institutions shall not involve in approval/selection of students without their consent. If required, the Darpan admission portal will be reopened to facilitate the admission process for the left out students.

Darpan AHSEC Merit List: Important Dates