Arvind Kejriwal Announces Ambedkar Scholarship For Dalit Students' Free Foreign Education

In a significant move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday the launch of a new scholarship programme aimed at Dalit students in Delhi. The scheme, named the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, will cover all expenses for Dalit students wishing to pursue higher education abroad.

Mr Kejriwal emphasised that the Delhi government would bear the entire cost of tuition, travel, and accommodation for those Dalit students who are accepted into foreign universities. He further noted that the initiative is inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar's belief in the transformative power of education, recalling that Ambedkar, despite facing numerous challenges, earned a PhD from the United States.

The scholarship will be available to any Dalit student from Delhi who secures admission to a foreign university. Mr Kejriwal also mentioned that the children of government employees would be eligible for the scheme, although details regarding the application process and timelines remain unspecified.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, scheduled for February, the AAP chief has also promised a series of welfare measures, including a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for all adult women and free medical treatment for senior citizens at both government and private hospitals, should AAP secure a return to power.