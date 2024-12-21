Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Ambedkar Scholarship For Dalit Students' Free Foreign Education

The scheme, named the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, will cover all expenses for Dalit students wishing to pursue higher education abroad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Arvind Kejriwal Announces Ambedkar Scholarship For Dalit Students' Free Foreign Education
The scholarship will be open to Dalit students from Delhi who secure admission to foreign universities.

In a significant move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday the launch of a new scholarship programme aimed at Dalit students in Delhi. The scheme, named the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, will cover all expenses for Dalit students wishing to pursue higher education abroad.

Mr Kejriwal emphasised that the Delhi government would bear the entire cost of tuition, travel, and accommodation for those Dalit students who are accepted into foreign universities. He further noted that the initiative is inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar's belief in the transformative power of education, recalling that Ambedkar, despite facing numerous challenges, earned a PhD from the United States.

The scholarship will be available to any Dalit student from Delhi who secures admission to a foreign university. Mr Kejriwal also mentioned that the children of government employees would be eligible for the scheme, although details regarding the application process and timelines remain unspecified.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, scheduled for February, the AAP chief has also promised a series of welfare measures, including a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for all adult women and free medical treatment for senior citizens at both government and private hospitals, should AAP secure a return to power.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Arvind Kejriwal, Scholarship For Dalit Students, Scholarships
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com