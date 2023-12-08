Applications To Soon Close For Circle Based Officer At State Bank of India

Applications are invited from eligible citizens of the country for appointment as Circle Based Officer in State Bank of India. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam conducted for appointment to the post by December 12, 2023.

The process of registration will be completed only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates from the General category, EWS and OBC are required to pay an amount of Rs 750 for registration.

The recruitment of the candidates will be based on online examination, screening and interview.

The eligibility criteria for the post includes a degree in graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant are also eligible to apply for the post.

The applicant must not be less than 21 years of age and should not be above 30 years as on October 31, 2023.

A minimum of two years experience is required as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as 'Circle Based Officers' (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of six months from their joining the Bank. The candidates who qualify in their assessment as per standards determined by the Bank from time to time, will be confirmed in the service of the Bank in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I).

The starting basic pay for the post is Rs 36,000.