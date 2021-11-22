AP RCET 2021 Dates Out; Exams To Begin From December 7

  • Home
Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 7:10 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, AP RCET 2021 exam dates are released by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and exams will commence from December 7. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will be conducting AP RCET 2021 on behalf of APSCHE for admission to full time or part time PhD programmes offered in all universities and recognized research centers of all universities across the state.

AP RCET 2021 question paper will comprise of two parts, A and B. Part-A of the paper in all subjects including languages will be in English only and Part B of the subjects except languages are in English. For language exams, Part B will be in the concerned language.

As per the released schedule, the AP RCET 2021 will be conducted in two shifts from December 7. Session 1 will start from 10 am to 12 noon and Session two will begin from 3 pm and will end at 5 pm. Exams will continue till December 10.

APSCHE has said,” The Candidates who are exempted from taking Part-B (Concerned subject) are to take the Part-A (Research Methodology) for one hour on the examination date of their concerned subject as shown in the Hall-Ticket or Examination Schedule."

A statement on the official website says: "APSET qualified candidates are placed in category-I and will take the Research Methodology exam for 70 marks and 30 marks for interview."

Candidates will be getting admission in PhD as per the availability of seats in the colleges and universities. AP RCET 2021 will be conducted in all districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

