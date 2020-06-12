AP Inter result 2020 will be announced today

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result for AP Inter examinations today. According to an official announcement, the AP Inter result will be announced on the BIEAP affiliated website and apps at 4 pm today. The board had to postpone Inter examinations in March due to the lockdown announced to contain coronavirus. The exam was finally held on June 3. With the exam for remaining papers over, the board is prepared to announce results today. Students would need their AP Inter exam hall ticket number to check their result.

In 2019, AP Inter result was announced not just on the board's official website but also on multiple apps. Though the board has not made any official announcements yet about where the board result will be available, we have prepared a list of the apps and other resources where AP Inter result was announced last year.

AP Intermediate result 2020: List of websites

In 2019, the AP Intermediate results were released online on 'bieap.gov.in' or 'rtgs.ap.gov.in'.

The AP Intermediate result 2020 is expected to be available on the following official websites:

results.bie.ap.gov.in

bieap.gov.in

The AP Intermediate result will also be available on several private result portals like Manabadi, India Results and examresults.net.

Students are advised to be ready with their roll number, registration and any other detail mentioned on the admit card.

AP Intermediate Result Apps

The board had released AP inter result on multiple apps last year. This year, however, the board has not released any app for result download. The apps where AP Inter results were released last year include: Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, and People's First Mobile App.

Students who pass in the 1st year examination will be promoted to 2nd year intermediate. Such students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for supplementary exam the schedule for which will be announced along with the result declaration.








