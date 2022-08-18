AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com The EAPCET 2022 counselling will be held from August 22 to 30

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling process will commence from August 22. The EAPCET 2022 application process will commence on August 22, a total of 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) qualified candidates can apply online on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till August 30, as per reports.

The document verification process will be held from August 23 to 31, and the seat allotment process from September 6. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, college selection, seat allotment, etc. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

Open the website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2021 ADMISSIONS’ Click on the ‘Registration form’ link Enter into the registration form by using EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details Pay the registration fee Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a print out of the form.

The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done on the basis of the candidate’s marks and rank. Candidates will be ranked on the basis of the AP EAPCET normalized marks-- 75 per cent weightage and 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.

AP EAPCET result was earlier announced on July 26, the pass percentage in EAMCET Engineering stream was 89.12 per cent. AP EAPCET participating institutes include- Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.