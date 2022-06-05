Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Result Tomorrow; Over 6.2 Lakh Students Await

  • Home
AP SSC Class 10 Result: The AP Class 10th SSC exam this year was held in centre-based mode between April 27 and May 9.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 7:05 pm IST

New Delhi:

Over 6.2 lakh students await Andhra Pradesh board Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results. The AP Class 10 result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 5. The AP Class 10th SSC exam this year was held in centre-based mode between April 27 and May 9. The board could not conduct the AP SSC exams in the last two year and had to be cancelled due to Covid. Instead of marks, students this year will get grades. Also, no merit list will be issued this year. AP SSC Class 10 Result LIVE Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Students will be able to access their AP board Class 10 result on the official website of the board -- bse.ap.gov.in. Private portals including manabadi.co.in will also host the Andhra Pradesh SSC result. However, students accessing the AP Class 10 results from private portals should also cross-check with the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result last year were also made available on some mobile applications including Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, People's First Mobile App. The AP Class 10 SSC students can download the apps from Google Playstore.

AP SSC 10th Result 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Bse.ap.gov.in 10th Results 2022 link

Step 3: Enter roll number in the space provided and click on submit

Step 4: View and download your result

