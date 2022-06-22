Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate Exam Result Declared

AP inter result declared

The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the Class 11 and Class 12 intermediate exam results today, June 22. Students will be able to download and access the AP inter 2nd year results from the official website of the board -- bie.ap.gov.in. Minister of Education Andhra Pradesh Botsa Satyanarayana has declared the AP inter result through a press conference. Among the 4,45,604 AP inter 1st year students, as many as 2,41,591 students passed. The overall pass percentage in AP inter 1st year is 54 per cent. The pass percentage among boys is 49 per cent, while it is 65 per cent among girls. As many as 4,23,455 students appeared for the AP inter Class 12 exams and 2,58,449 have qualified. The overall pass percentage is 61 per cent (54 per cent boys and 68 per cent girls). AP Result Inter 2022 LIVE

Latest: Top 100 Career Options after Class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Andhra Pradesh after 12th (With Details on Courses/Fees/Admission Process) Access Now!

The AP intermediate exam 2022 was held from May 6 to 24, and a total of 4,64,756 students took the Class 12 exam this year. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to clear the intermediate exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The AP SSC result 2022 has been announced already. The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 67.26 per cent. Out of the 6,15,908 students appearing, 4,14,285 students have passed.