Andhra Pradesh AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

AP PECET hall ticket 2022

AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Acharya Nagarjuna University has issued the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2022 hall ticket. Candidates can download the AP PECET hall ticket 2022 from the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET. To download the PECET 2022 hall ticket, candidates have to log in with their registration number and date of birth.

The entrance exam for two-year UGDPEd and BPEd programmes will start on 17th August 2022. The hall ticket for AP PECET 2022 exam consist details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of PECET 2022 and a valid photo ID proof with them on the day of entrance exam.

AP PECET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET

On the homepage, click on the 'Download hall ticket’ link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

The AP PECET admit card will appear on the screen.

download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: AP PECET hall ticket 2022

AP PECET 2022 : Exam Pattern

The common entrance exam for the entry into the Physical Education courses will comprise of two parts

Physical Efficiency Test - 400 Marks Skill Test in Game - 100 Marks

Acharya Nagarjuna University is conducting the AP PECET - 2022 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for the academic year 2022-23 for candidates seeking entry into BPEd (two years) and UGDPEd (two years) courses.