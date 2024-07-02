AMU Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Registration To Begin On July 4

AMU Counselling 2024: Aligarh Muslim University has released the schedule for AMU counselling 2024. Students who cleared the exam can apply for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. They can register and apply for the counselling process through the link that will be available on the official website, Aligarh Muslim University has released the schedule for AMU counselling 2024. Students who cleared the exam can apply for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. They can register and apply for the counselling process through the link that will be available on the official website, amucontrollerexams.com

AMU Counselling 2024: Schedule

Round 1

Registration, uploading of documents, choice-filling: July 4 to 6

Verification of documents: July 7 to 9

Re-submission of documents: July 10

Verification of re-submitted documents: July 11

Preparation and display of firm list 1: July 12 and 13

Grace period with fine: July 17

Round 2

Registration, uploading of documents, choice-filling: July 18 to 19

Verification of documents: July 20 and 21

Re-submission of documents: July 22

Verification of re-submitted documents: July 23

Preparation and display of firm list 2: July 24

Acceptance of admission and fee payment by candidates: July 25

Grace period with fine: July 27

Round 3

Registration, uploading of documents, choice-filling: July 28

Verification of documents: July 29

Re-submission of documents: July 30

Verification of re-submitted documents: July 31

Preparation and display of firm list 3: August 1

Acceptance of admission and fee payment by candidates: August 2

Grace period with fine: August 3

AMU holds the counselling process for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered at the university. Students must enter their choice of courses in order of preference for the allotment rounds. A total of three counselling rounds will be conducted by the university.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was established in 1920 and evolved out of the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College, which was set up on January 7, 1877, by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. It is situated in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It offers more than 300 courses in the traditional and modern branches of education.