AMU Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Registration To Begin On July 4

AMU Counselling 2024: Aligarh Muslim University has released the schedule for AMU counselling 2024. Students who cleared the exam can apply for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. They can register and apply for the counselling process through the link that will be available on the official website, amucontrollerexams.com.
AMU Counselling 2024: Schedule
Round 1
- Registration, uploading of documents, choice-filling: July 4 to 6
- Verification of documents: July 7 to 9
- Re-submission of documents: July 10
- Verification of re-submitted documents: July 11
- Preparation and display of firm list 1: July 12 and 13
- Grace period with fine: July 17
Round 2
- Registration, uploading of documents, choice-filling: July 18 to 19
- Verification of documents: July 20 and 21
- Re-submission of documents: July 22
- Verification of re-submitted documents: July 23
- Preparation and display of firm list 2: July 24
- Acceptance of admission and fee payment by candidates: July 25
- Grace period with fine: July 27
Round 3
- Registration, uploading of documents, choice-filling: July 28
- Verification of documents: July 29
- Re-submission of documents: July 30
- Verification of re-submitted documents: July 31
- Preparation and display of firm list 3: August 1
- Acceptance of admission and fee payment by candidates: August 2
- Grace period with fine: August 3
AMU holds the counselling process for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered at the university. Students must enter their choice of courses in order of preference for the allotment rounds. A total of three counselling rounds will be conducted by the university.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was established in 1920 and evolved out of the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College, which was set up on January 7, 1877, by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. It is situated in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It offers more than 300 courses in the traditional and modern branches of education.