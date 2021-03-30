  • Home
  • Education
  • All India Bar Examination (AIBE 15) Results Announced

All India Bar Examination (AIBE 15) Results Announced

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-15) result has been announced on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The undergraduate law entrance exam was conducted on January 24.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 7:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Registration Ends Tomorrow
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result To Be Announced Soon
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Delayed, To Be Announced This Week
All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) 2020 Result Soon
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 31
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI Registration Ends Today
All India Bar Examination (AIBE 15) Results Announced
AIBE 15 results announced
New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-15) result has been announced on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The undergraduate law entrance exam was conducted on January 24. The candidates can check their results by logging into the admission portal using their roll number and date of birth.

Direct link to AIBE XV results

Steps To Check AIBE XV Results

Step 1 Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 Click on the notification stating AIBE XV results

Step 3 Candidates will be directed to AIBE XV login window

Step 4 They can access the AIBE XV score card, download it for further use

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) was held as a centre-based offline exam for 100 multiple choice questions. To pass the AIBE, general category candidates had to score at least 40 per cent marks and SC, ST candidates need to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in the test.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) had already released the AIBE XV answer keys.

The AIBE XV qualifying candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practising law in an Indian court. The COPs enable the candidates to practice in an Indian court of law.

Click here for more Education News
All India Bar Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU Extends Last Date To Submit School Entrance Test Applications
BHU Extends Last Date To Submit School Entrance Test Applications
Application To CA Inter November 2021 Exams Will Close Tomorrow
Application To CA Inter November 2021 Exams Will Close Tomorrow
States, Union Territories Shut Schools Again Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
States, Union Territories Shut Schools Again Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Registrations To Begin Soon
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Registrations To Begin Soon
Punjab Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till April 10
Punjab Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till April 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................