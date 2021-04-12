All India Bar Examination (AIBE 15) Answer Sheets Re-Checking Process Begins

AIBE 15 answer sheets re-checking process begins

The Bar Council of India has started the re-checking of All India Bar Examination (AIBE 15) answer sheets. Candidates will have to login the online exam portal and then fill up the re-checking form. BCI will be charging a fee of Rs 200 for rechecking the AIBE 15 answer sheets.The revised results after rechecking answer sheets will be shared within seven days of rechecking the answer sheets.

BCI has announced AIBE 15 result on March 30. The last date to apply for rechecking is April 20.

In case the candidates have to personally check their answer sheets, they will have to visit the office of Bar Council of India personally and request for the same. They will have an appointment.

Steps To Apply For Re-Checking

Step 1 Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 Click on online link for rechecking

Step 3 Login the exam portal by using roll number and date of birth and click on details

Step 4 Fill up re-checking form by mentioning the objections in the form

Step 5 Pay a rechecking fee of Rs 200

The officials will not be giving out any xerox copies of the answer sheets nor for the answer keys.

Earlier, BCI had extended the registration date for AIBE (16) till April 30. The exam will be held in the month of May.

AIBE is an LLB-level examination taken by five-year or three-year law graduates. Those who have qualified the exam will be awarded Certificate of Practice (COP), which is a permit to practice in a court of law in India.