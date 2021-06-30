AKTU Term-End Exams Schedule Released

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the term-end examinations schedule, except final semester.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 30, 2021 11:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AKTU Begins Registration For Postgraduate Programmes
AKTU Final Semester Exam Schedule Released
AKTU Announces BTech, BPharma Final Year Results
AKTU To Organise Hackathon To Find Solutions On Oxygen Wastage, Leakage
AKTU Releases Revised Odd-Semester Exams Dates
AKTU Exam To Be Held Offline With Appropriate Gaps Between Papers
AKTU Term-End Exams Schedule Released
AKTU has released term end exam schedule
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the term-end examinations schedule, except final semester. The term-end exams will held in online mode the students will be required to answer objective type questions. Except for the final year students, the date sheet of all other semester exams has been issued. Students can visit the official website of AKTU, aktu.ac.in, and get complete information about the examination schedule.

The term-end exams of first, second and third-year students will commence from August 3 and will end by the first week of September.

Students can appear in the examination from their home, cyber cafe or institute campus. They can chose to appear in the examination through laptop, smartphone and desktop computer. However, proper internet connectivity should be ensured.

AKTU had earlier announced the tentative examination schedule for all the disciplines of the final year students. The examinations will be held from July 20 to August 7.

The end semester exams, as well as the carry-over semester exams, will be conducted in online mode, the official statement issued by the varsity said.

“The examinations of regular and carry over subjects for the academic session 2020-21, according to the decision taken in the meeting of the examination committee held on 04.06.2021, will be conducted in online mode in view of the corona pandemic,” the notice read.

The university will also conduct mock tests to help students understand the new exam pattern. The students will be given a facility to appear for the exam from the safety of their home.

Click here for more Education News
AKTU
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: GSEB 10th Result 2021 Declared, Over 17,000 Students Score A1
Live | Live Updates: GSEB 10th Result 2021 Declared, Over 17,000 Students Score A1
Kendriya Vidyalayas To Release Second List For Class 1 Admission Today
Kendriya Vidyalayas To Release Second List For Class 1 Admission Today
Karnataka SSLC Admit Card Released
Karnataka SSLC Admit Card Released
GSEB 10th Result 2021: Surat Tops Gujarat With Highest A1 Graders
GSEB 10th Result 2021: Surat Tops Gujarat With Highest A1 Graders
2 Students Of LSR College, Jamia Millia Islamia Win Prestigious Diana Award
2 Students Of LSR College, Jamia Millia Islamia Win Prestigious Diana Award
.......................... Advertisement ..........................