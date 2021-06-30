AKTU Term-End Exams Schedule Released

Image credit: Shutterstock AKTU has released term end exam schedule

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the term-end examinations schedule, except final semester. The term-end exams will held in online mode the students will be required to answer objective type questions. Except for the final year students, the date sheet of all other semester exams has been issued. Students can visit the official website of AKTU, aktu.ac.in, and get complete information about the examination schedule.

The term-end exams of first, second and third-year students will commence from August 3 and will end by the first week of September.

Students can appear in the examination from their home, cyber cafe or institute campus. They can chose to appear in the examination through laptop, smartphone and desktop computer. However, proper internet connectivity should be ensured.

AKTU had earlier announced the tentative examination schedule for all the disciplines of the final year students. The examinations will be held from July 20 to August 7.

The end semester exams, as well as the carry-over semester exams, will be conducted in online mode, the official statement issued by the varsity said.

“The examinations of regular and carry over subjects for the academic session 2020-21, according to the decision taken in the meeting of the examination committee held on 04.06.2021, will be conducted in online mode in view of the corona pandemic,” the notice read.

The university will also conduct mock tests to help students understand the new exam pattern. The students will be given a facility to appear for the exam from the safety of their home.