AKTU Admission 2022: Registration Against Vacant Seats From December 1; Details Here

AKTU pre-registration begins from December 1.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will begin the pre-registration process for vacant seats after the counselling from December 1, 2022. Candidates can register online against the vacant seats for the academic year 2022-23 through the official website – aktu.ac.in. The last date to complete the AKTU pre-registration is December 15, 2022. The candidate will have to complete the process step-by-step by selecting the course while completing the desired information. The direct link to registration has been activated on the official website of AKTU.

AKTU has asked institutions to confirm that students who will register are from the institute-level management quota, or else they would be removed from the enrolment process.

Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022, or other National Testing Agency (NTA) exams and belong to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other states categories need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 while applying. Whereas the registration fee for the Scheduled Caste (ST) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates is Rs 500.

However, candidates who have not appeared for the UPTAC, JEE Main and NTA exams and belong to the General, OBC and other states categories will have to pay Rs 2,300 as the registration fee. While the SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 1,150. Registration for which payment is not submitted online will not be valid.

AKTU Admission 2022: How To Register For Vacant Seats