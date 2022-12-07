AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins Today At Aissee.nta.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com AISSEE 2023 application correction link will remain active till December 11

AISSEE 2023: The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) - 2023 application form correction window will be opened on December 7. The candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do so on the official website of AISSEE- aissee.nta.nic.in. The candidates can make corrections in the application form after login with credentials- application number and password. The application correction link will remain active till 11:50 pm of December 11.

Apart from making corrections in the application form, the candidates will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents. The correction process was earlier scheduled to be held between December 2 and December 6, 2022.

AISSEE 2023: Steps To Make Corrections In Application Form

Visit the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in Click on the 'AISSEE 2023' application form correction link Enter log-in credentials- application number, password Make necessary changes in the application form Submit the changes Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference.

AISSEE 2023 entrance exam will be held on January 8 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. For any clarification on AISSEE 2023 application form and other details, NTA has asked the candidates to get in touch with the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.