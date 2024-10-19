Air India Airport Services Hiring For 1,652 Vacancies, Check Selection Process, Other Details

AIASL Recruitment 2024: Air India Airport Services Limited (AIASL) is recruiting to fill a total of 1,652 positions, including customer service executives and other roles. Walk-in interviews will be held on multiple dates at various locations. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official AIASL website.

AIASL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Mumbai Airport: 1,067 posts

Ahmedabad Airport: 156 posts

Dabolim Airport: 429 posts

AIASL Recruitment 2024: Walk-In Interviews For Various Positions

Individuals who fulfil the eligibility requirements for recruitment at AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) must participate in a walk-in interview at the designated location on the specified date and time. Candidates should come prepared with a duly filled application form, along with copies of relevant certificates and testimonials as outlined in the application format provided. Furthermore, a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 is required to be paid through a Demand Draft made out to "AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED," and it should be drawn on a bank located in Mumbai.

AIASL Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for all positions will include either a personal or virtual interview. Depending on the number of candidates, the company may also conduct a Group Discussion. The selection process may be completed on the same day or extended to subsequent days.

For roles such as Senior Ramp Service Executive, Ramp Service Executive, and Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver, a Trade Test will be held to evaluate trade knowledge and driving skills, including a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving test. Only those who pass the Trade Test will move on to the interview round.

The final selection will be based on a fixed-term contract, determined by merit and the availability of vacancies while adhering to reservation policies for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.