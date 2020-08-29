AILET 2020 Scheduled On September 26; Admit Cards Soon

AILET 2020: Exam Dates Announced; Admit Cards Soon

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) has announced the exam date of AILET 2020. The eligibility test of AILET 2020 is scheduled on September 26 between 11 am and 12:30 pm. The All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET, is conducted for admission to law courses in NLUD. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the AILET 2020.

AILET 2020 exam was scheduled for August 18. Considering the difficulties a student might face while appearing for a centre-based AILET in this pandemic, NLUD, earlier, had decided to shift the entrance test to an online remote-proctored test. However, the new statement issued today, August 29, said AILET 2020 will be held in computer-based mode at designated test centres across the country.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will organise the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2020) for admission to B.A.LL.B (Hons.), LL.M. & Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi), from 11.00 hrs to 12.30 hrs on September 26, 2020 (Saturday), as a Computer Based Test (CBT) methodology at various Centers (over one hundred) throughout the country,” read an NLUD statement.

The NTA and NLUD websites will update the details of guidelines and other related information of AILET 2020 including admit cards release dates, exam day instructions and results. The AILET 2020 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.