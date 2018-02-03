AIIMS MBBS 2018: Official Notification Out; Application Process To Start On February 5

AIIMS MBBS 2018: Official Notice Out; Application Starts On February 5
New Delhi:
The official notification for AIIMS MBBS admission has been released. The application process will be conducted online. Candidates would be selected through an entrance test which will be conducted in May 2018. Through AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance test, candidates would be admitted to MBBS programme at AIIMS, New Delhi and Eight other AIIMS (Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) & Nagpur (Maharashtra). The online link for application will be activated tentatively on February 5, 2018. Important Dates
Application process commencement date: February 5, 2018
Last date for application: March 5, 2018
Examination date: May 26, 2018 and May 27, 2018 (exam will be conducted in two shifts per day)Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have passed / appearing / appeared in 12th class examination or its equivalent with the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry & Biology with 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/OPH candidates) in aggregate can apply for AIIMS MBBS Entrance Test. Application Process
The application link will be activated on AIIMS exam portal. Candidates will have to click on the Academic courses on the official website: www.aiimsexams.org to access the application process link. Candidates would have to pay application fee through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking.
Click here for more Education News