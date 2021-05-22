AICTE Launches YUVAK Scheme For Students To Understand Engineering Marvel Of Atal Tunnel

AICTE has launched YUVAK scheme for students to understand the engineering marvel of Atal Tunnel

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the Youth Undertaking Visit for Acquiring Knowledge (YUVAK) scheme that allows students to learn the engineering impeccability of the Atal Tunnel. The YUVAK programme aims to provide first-hand knowledge and information about the latest techniques used in the construction of the tunnel and in particular about the New Austrian tunnelling method. Technical institutes can register here. The last date for registration is June 21, 2021.

The scheme will provide financial assistance to conduct a study tour to Atal Tunnel for students and faculties of technical education institutions approved by AICTE.

"The YUVAK programme that allows students to understand more about the engineering marvel of the Atal Tunnel will surely enhance the quality of engineering education in India. It will inculcate research and innovation culture among students in the country," said AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe.

AICTE vice-chairman MP Poonia said, “The participation of students in the YUVAK programme is a welcome sign. Programmes like YUVAK will help to develop engineering brains within the country, and it could do wonders for the nation in the future. The Atal Tunnel measuring 9.02 kilometres in length could help students understand the potential of engineering, and it will inspire them to become a part of the nation-building process.”

AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar noted that fine-tuning the engineering brains within the country is very much essential for India's future.

According to Mr Kumar, programmes like YUVAK could catalyse the growth of India's engineering sector and will encourage students to be part of projects like Atal Tunnel.