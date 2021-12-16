AICTE Launches Centralised Support System (CSS)

Image credit: Shutterstock Council Chairman Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe launched the portal in a webinar (representational)

The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE on December 15 launched a Centralised Support System (CSS) through which stakeholders can submit their grievance, queries and give suggestions. Council Chairman Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe launched the portal in a webinar.

“AICTE Centralized Support System is a big step towards ease of doing business, it will benefit every stakeholder, including faculty members, students and all citizens. It is about holistic improvement of the system,” Prof Sahasrabudhe said during the webinar.

“When it comes to higher education, there are major stakeholders and AICTE is trying to solve all the queries and simplify the process so as to reduce the burden on the stakeholders and institutions. Students will also be benefited as one can register and clear their doubts and give their suggestions for improvement. This AICTE support system can be used for all types of AICTE activities like distribution of scholarships…the portal has been designed in such a manner, that the queries will be sent directly to the concerned official and reply will be given in 72 hours,” he added.

Professor MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE said. “The principle of a light but tight regulatory system can revolutionize the educational sector. It is very essential to reduce the compliance burden and at the same time enhance the ease of doing business. We expect our stakeholders to not only utilise this mechanism to resolve their grievances but also share their comments and suggestions to enable AICTE to improve upon its functioning. Our aim is to provide technical education to all, and that is our ultimate goal.”

“I firmly believe that AICTE Centralized Support System (CSS) has full potential to resolve all queries and complaints related to technical education of our country. I feel that the suggestions received through this CSS will help in improving the system. AICTE is working hard and implementing several steps to improve the quality of technical education in a very transparent manner,” said Professor Rajiv Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE.

The portal can be accessed at https://css.aicte-india.org/login.