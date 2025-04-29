3-Tier Panel, 18-Point Charter: All About Bill To Regulate School Fees In Delhi

The Delhi government, under the leadership on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved the Delhi School Education, Transparency In Fixation And Regulation Of Fees Bill 2025, aimed at checking the arbitrary fees hike by private schools in the national capital. The new bill was brought in after complaints from parents and school going children about excessive fees charged by some schools in Delhi. Once tabled and passed by the Delhi Assembly, it will become a law and regulate fees structure by private schools in the national capital.

Why The Need For New Rule?

Till now, there was no definitive rule to fix the fees at of private school in Delhi, or anything to control, the fees hike. This rule aims to fill that gap.

Many parents had met the Delhi Chief Minister complaining about arbitrary fees hike and saying it puts unnecessary stress on families and students. Recently, a video of CM Rekha Gupta had appeared on social media that showed her taking spot action against Queen Mary School in Model Town. The institute had reportedly expelled students over non-payment of fees.

"Parents of children from some schools are constantly meeting me and telling me their problems. It is certain that no school has the right to harass any parent or child, threaten to expel them from school or increase the general fees. There are rules and laws for this, which are very important to follow. If any school is found violating this, then it will have to bear consequences... We have issued notices to all the schools against which we are receiving complaints," she had said earlier this month in a warning schools in the city.

Big Points From Delhi School Fees Bill

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi home and education minister Ashish Sood said the bill will not just regulate school fees, but everything related to school affairs in a transparent manner.

It also mandates that a three-level committee will decide the fees hikes and parents will be stakeholders in the decision.

The committee will comprise of two teachers and five parents, who will be selected by a draw. Once a committee is formed, it will regulate school fees for three years.

There will be another committee at the district level. It will have 10 members, including two women and one from the SC/ST community.

Based on the 18 points outlined by the government, the school will take a decision on whether school fees should be increased or not.

"Bold And Historic Step"

The Delhi Chief Minister welcomed the move, calling it "bold and historic". She said something like this has been done after 1970s.

"The previous governments in Delhi made no provision to prevent fee hike. There was no guideline to help government prevent fee hike by private schools," the Chief Minister said at the press conference.