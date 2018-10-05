Women's Panel Serves Notice To Delhi Police Over Daati Maharaj's Arrest

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has been accused of raping a follower.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) ON Friday, issued a notice to Delhi Police, asking why self-styled godman Daati Maharaj , accused of raping a disciple, has not been arrested.

A woman had alleged she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan and also named two male disciples of the godman in her complaint. DCW had recently demanded his arrest.

In a statement, DCW asked police to give reasons for not arresting him, in spite of the allegations. It also asked the names and designations of the officers who approved the decision of not arresting Daati Maharaj.

It is apparent prima facie that the investigative officers concerned colluded with the accused. It is essential that strict action is taken against such officers, the statement said.

Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the above mentioned information and an action taken report latest by October.

For more Delhi news, click here.

