200 Black Fungus Cases in City, Delhi To Get 3 Centres To Treat Disease: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said there are about 200 cases of black fungus in the national capital and said the government has decided to set up centres to treat the condition in three state-run hospitals.

The government, he said, will also ensure adequate supply of drugs to treat this condition and spread awareness on how to prevent it.

"As per reports coming in from hospitals, there are about 200 cases of black fungus in Delhi," he told the media today.

The Chief Minister today chaired a meeting on the disease with officials and experts.

"Chaired an important meeting regarding the rising numbers of black fungus cases. We have to stop this disease from spreading and treat those getting affected. Some key decisions have been taken for the prevention and treatment of this disease," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"1) Centres for the treatment of black fungus will be set up at LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. 2) Drugs used in its treatment would be arranged in adequate quantities. 3) Public Awareness will be spread on the ways to prevent it," he added.

Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, is a fungal infection caused by the inhalation of fungal spores. The condition is not a major threat to healthy individuals, but can severely affect patients on immunosuppressants such as steroids, frequently used in treatment of Covid patients. High blood sugar level, prolonged ICU stay and comorbidities are other risk factors, according to a Union Health Ministry advisory. Known to affect lungs, brain and the eyesight, the condition can turn fatal if not properly treated.

Cases of black fungus are on the rise across the country, including the national capital. Dr M V Padma Srivastava, Head of the Department of Neurology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, has said the hospital is reporting more than 20 cases on a daily basis.

The spike in cases has also led to a shortage of antifungal drug Amphotericin B, widely used to treat the condition, with relatives of patients struggling to find it even at Delhi's biggest pharmacy hub Yusuf Sarai.

The Chief Minister also appealed to hospitals and doctors to ensure minimum use of steroids and asked patients to keep an eye on their blood sugar levels.

He said there is a shortage of injections to treat the condition. The centre, the Chief Minister said, controls the production of the injections. He said they have written to the centre and hoped it will provide them with adequate supply of the injections.