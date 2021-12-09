Explosion In Delhi's Rohini Court, Proceedings Suspended, Cops Investigate

A mysterious explosion was reported in Delhi's Rohini Court this morning. (File Photo)

A mysterious explosion was reported in Delhi's Rohini Court this morning, fire officials said.

According to news agency PTI, initial reports claim that a laptop in the court may have exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating.

The fire department officials told news agency Press Trust of India that they received information about the explosion at 10:40 am, following which seven fire engines were sent to the spot.

Proceedings in the court have been suspended, officials said.

Further details are awaited.



