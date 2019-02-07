Man Arrested For Stealing Purse Of British Woman At Delhi Metro Station

Police seized Rs 3,18,000 from the man that he received in exchange of the stolen pound. (FILE PHOTO)

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing the purse of a British woman at a Delhi Metro station, police said on Wednesday.

British woman Marmar had reported the theft of three ATM cards, 3,900 pounds and her driver's license at Delhi's Rajouri Garden metro station, a police official said.

The man allegedly stole her purse and converted the pound to Indian Rupees at a money changer in Janpath, police said.

Police seized Rs 3,18,000 from the man that he received in exchange of the stolen pound.

The accused, Manish, is a commerce graduate and a resident of Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.