Man Arrested For Stealing Purse Of British Woman At Delhi Metro Station

British woman Marmar had reported the theft of three ATM cards, 3,900 pounds and her driver's license at Delhi's Rajouri Garden metro station, a police official said.

Delhi | | Updated: February 07, 2019 02:00 IST
Police seized Rs 3,18,000 from the man that he received in exchange of the stolen pound. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing the purse of a British woman at a Delhi Metro station, police said on Wednesday.

British woman Marmar had reported the theft of three ATM cards, 3,900 pounds and her driver's license at Delhi's Rajouri Garden metro station, a police official said.

The man allegedly stole her purse and converted the pound to Indian Rupees at a money changer in Janpath, police said.

Police seized Rs 3,18,000 from the man that he received in exchange of the stolen pound.

The accused, Manish, is a commerce graduate and a resident of Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. 

