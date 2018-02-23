Fire At Chemical Unit In Hyderabad's Jeedimetla Area, 8 Injured

A massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical unit in the Jeedimetla industrial area of Hyderabad this morning. Ten people were rescued from Vijayasree Chemicals and eight of them have sustained injuries. They have been taken to the Gandhi Hospital.The Jeedimetla industrial area is home to hundreds of small scale industries, and larger chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Therefore, fire officials were concerned about the spread of fire. However, about nine fire engines managed to bring fire under control, they said.