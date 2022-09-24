Woman Alleges Bouncers Tore Off Her Clothes At South Delhi Bar

Delhi Code bar incident: Police said they are checking CCTVs to find out the sequence of events

A woman has alleged she and her friends were thrashed by a group of bouncers at a south Delhi bar after an argument over entry. Quoting the woman's complaint, the police said the bouncers tore off a part of her clothes and misbehaved with her.

The woman was taken to AIIMS for treatment, the police said, adding a first information report, or FIR, has been filed.

According to the woman in her police complaint, she and her friends had gone to Code, a bar in Delhi's South Extension Part 1, where they had an argument over entry. She alleged the bouncers became aggressive and thrashed them.

The police said they are checking CCTV cameras to find out the sequence of events. The police are looking for the bouncers, who are on the run.

The police said an excise case was already filed in 2019 against the bar owner, his son and other staff for assaulting and confining excise officials in the bar for several hours when they had gone for inspection.