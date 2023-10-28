Banker From Punjab Jumps In Front Of Delhi Metro Train At Rajiv Chowk, Dies

The incident happened at Delhi Metro's Rajiv Chowk station. (Representational)

A 35-year-old Punjab and Sind Bank officer killed himself jumping in front of a metro train at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, police said today.

The incident happened Friday evening and Divanshu Chopra died on the spot, they said. No suicide note was found on him.

According to police, Chopra had flown to Delhi from Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.

Chopra worked as an officer in Punjab and Sind Bank and lived with his parents in Amritsar, police said.

