Banker From Punjab Jumps In Front Of Delhi Metro Train At Rajiv Chowk, Dies

Divanshu Chopra worked as an officer in Punjab and Sind Bank and lived with his parents in Amritsar, police said.

The incident happened at Delhi Metro's Rajiv Chowk station. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old Punjab and Sind Bank officer killed himself jumping in front of a metro train at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, police said today.

The incident happened Friday evening and Divanshu Chopra died on the spot, they said. No suicide note was found on him.

According to police, Chopra had flown to Delhi from Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

