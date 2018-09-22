60-Year-Old Woman Found With Throat Slit In Delhi, Daughter Also Killed

Police found Shashi Talwar and her daughter with their hands and mouths tied

A 60-year-old woman and her differently abled daughter were found murdered at their residence in Delhi's Mianwali area today, police said.

Shashi Talwar was found with her throat slit while her 40-year-old daughter, Nidhi, was killed with blunt force, police said. They were reportedly found with their hands and mouths tied.

"It was a friendly entry because two teacups were lying in the drawing room," police said. The angle of robbery was also ruled out by the police, who said that all pieces of jewellery were intact.

The bodies were first found by their maid, who called the police. "There is no CCTV outside the home. The maid went inside from another door," police told news agency ANI.

Shashi Talwar's husband died two years ago. She has one son living in Canada and another in Mumbai.

