In Supreme Court, NDTV Wins Major Case That Alleged Money-Laundering

The Supreme Court has today ruled in favour of NDTV in a tax case which baselessly accused the company of money-laundering while raising funds abroad in 2007 for its non-news businesses.

The Supreme Court has refused to allow the Revenue Department to reopen an assessment that was decided years ago. Tax officials had sought this in 2015 alleging that NDTV had concealed facts and round-tripped money. The court today has disallowed that.

The Supreme Court has proved that the rule of law prevails above all else.