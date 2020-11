The lawyers led by Fereshte Sethna, Senior Partner at DMD Advocates, who represent NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy, say that the SEBI order on "insider trading" is based on an inaccurate assessment of facts and will not withstand scrutiny in appeal. The appeal will be filed immediately.

The SEBI order also names and fines three former senior NDTV executives including its former CEO and CFO.