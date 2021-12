NDTV has won big in the South Asian Digital Media awards 2021, once again proving that it is the leader in quality journalism and news coverage.

NDTV.com has won the gold and silver awards for Best Data Visualisation for the 2021 West Bengal elections and the Coronavirus pandemic.

The award for in-depth coverage of the COVID-19 crisis comes to NDTV for the second year in a row. For our data-rich reportage of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.