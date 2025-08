Team NDTV won several honours at the 11th edition of the BCS Ratna Award, 2025, in yet another recognition of NDTV's legacy of trust. NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, has won the News Icon of the Year award.

While NDTV 24x7 won the Best English News Channel of the Year, NDTV India has bagged the Best Election Coverage Award.

The Best News Channel Debut of the year award has gone to NDTV Marathi.