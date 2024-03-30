NDTV Wins 'Best English News Channel Of The Year' At ENBA 2023

NDTV stands for trust, and its legacy of trust has once again been recognised with several awards in the 16th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA).

NDTV has been awarded 'Best News Channel of the Year' in the English language category.

A complete list of the ENBA Award winners for the NDTV group are:

News Director of the Year (Hindi) - Sanjay Pugalia

News Director of the Year (Northern and Western Region) - Santosh Kumar

Young Professional of the Year (Editorial, English) - Vedanta Agarwal

Best Anchor (English) - Marya Shakil

Best Anchor (English) - Vishnu Som

Best Spot News Reporting (Hindi) - Neeta Sharma (G20, Jammu and Kashmir)

Best Continuing Coverage by a Reporter - Saurabh Gupta (Manipur)

Best Anchor (Hindi) - Sumit Awasthi

Best Video Editor (Hindi, Special Projects) - Sandeep Rawal (The Anand Kumar Show)

Best Video Editor (English, Special Projects) - Amardeep (Mundra Port at 25)

Best News Coverage (Hindi, Domestic) - Parimal Kumar (Delhi Floods)

Best News Coverage (Hindi, International) - Umashankar Singh, Kadambini Sharma (Israel-Gaza)

Best News Coverage (English, International) - Umashankar Singh, Kadambini Sharma (Israel-Hamas War)