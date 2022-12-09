NDTV Wins Asia's Best Media Company, President Suparna Singh Named 'Media Person Of The Year'

NDTV has won "Asia's Best Media Company" for this year. This is one of Asia's most prestigious corporate awards.

NDTV has been recognised for its leadership, business ethics and market share or influence.

The award has been given by Berkshire Media, USA (specialists in Brand and Market Research), experts who are internationally-recognised for their brand research and analysis.

NDTV has also won "Asia's Most Trusted Media Company" for 2022.

The award honours NDTV for its innovation, reputation and content.

As a news channel, nothing matters more to us than your trust - so we are very grateful to our loyal audience and our millions of online users.

The award comes from IBC Infomedia, international experts in brand analysis.

NDTV's President, Suparna Singh, has been named "International Media Person of 2022"; she was chosen from a list of leaders of top companies by International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA.