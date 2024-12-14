NDTV Wins 38 Awards Including 'Best News Channel Website' At NT Awards 2024

Team NDTV has won 38 of the 170 honours at the News Television (NT) Awards in yet another recognition of NDTV's legacy of trust.
A complete list of the NT Award winners for the NDTV group are:
1. Entertainment News Programme (NDTV 24x7) - Heeramandi Special
2. Televised Live Initiative by a News Channel (NDTV 24x7) - Battleground with Sanjay Pugalia
3. Video Editor (NDTV 24x7) - Amardeep Singh for documentary on Mundra
4. Promo for a Show (NDTV 24x7) - Banega Swasth India (BSI) Ayushmann Khurrana promo
5. Best Brand Partnership on News Television (NDTV 24x7) - Banega Swasth India (BSI) Dettol
6. Social Contribution by a News Network (NDTV 24x7) - Banega Swasth India (BSI)
7. News Channel Website (NDTV 24x7) - ndtv.com
8. Mobile Application by a News Channel (NDTV 24x7) - NDTV
9. Strongest Digital Footprint of a News Network (NDTV 24x7) - ndtv.com
10. News Documentary: Limited Episodes (NDTV 24x7) - 9 Years of PM Modi
11. Entertainment Talk Show (NDTV 24x7) - Archies Special by Sonia Singh
12. News Debate Show (NDTV 24x7) - Left Right Centre
13. Best Prime Time News Show (NDTV 24x7) - The Last Word by Marya Shakil
14. Prime TV News Anchor (NDTV 24x7) - Vishnu Som
15. TV News Reporter (NDTV 24x7) - Saurabh Gupta for 'Lights Out, Gunfire On: Exclusive Ground Report From Manipur Conflict Zone'
16. Video Editor (NDTV 24x7) - Uma S Mishra for 'Rafale: India's Cutting Edge' and '9 Years of PM Modi: Documentary Series Episode 1'
17. TV News Reporter (NDTV India) - Ravish Ranjan Shukla
18. Best Ground or Virtual Event Initiative (Hindi and English) (NDTV India) - Banega Swasth India (BSI)
19. News Channel Website (NDTV India) - ndtv.in
20. Most Popular Social Media TV News Brand (NDTV India) - NDTV India
21. Mobile Application by a News Channel (NDTV India) - NDTV India
22. Strongest Digital Footprint of a News Network (NDTV India) - ndtv.in
23. Best Talk Show (NDTV India) - Election Carnival
24. News Debate Show (NDTV India) - Battleground with Sanjay Pugalia
25. Best Investigation by News Channel (NDTV India) - Anurag Dwary's story on nursing scam
26. TV News Network Promo (NDTV India) - Election Anthem
27. Best TV News Presenter (NDTV India) - Sumit Awasthi
28. Cameraman (NDTV India) - Ashwine and Sudish for Election Carnival
29. Promo Campaign by a News Channel (NDTV MPCG) - Campaign title: Ab Hindustan Ke Dil Se. Promo 1: Ab Hindustan Ke Dil Se. Promo 2: Sanchi Stoop Se Khajurho Tak. Promo 3: Mahakali Ki Nagri Se, and Promo 4: Khanron Mein Dum
30. Promo Campaign by a News Channel (NDTV Rajasthan) - Campaign title: Rajasthan Ki Dharti Se. Promo 1: Sand Art Promo. Promo 2: Rajasthan Ki Dharti Se. Promo 3: Virasat Se Aadhunikta Tak, and Promo 4: Rang Rangilo Rajasthan Se
31. Promo for a Channel (NDTV Profit) - NDTV Profit launch: We All Love Money
32. Promo for a Channel (NDTV Marathi) - Naye Maharashtra Ki Nayi Awaz: Ritesh Deshmukh promo
33. TV News Reporter (NDTV Marathi) - Rahul for ground reporting Pune, Lavasa and big interviews
34. TV News Reporter (NDTV Marathi) - Kavita for half-hour documentary on Alibaug, live anchoring, and fiery debates
35. TV News Reporter (NDTV Marathi) - Vinod for anchoring, debate shows, and big interviews
36. Show on Social/Environment Awareness/Social Development Campaign (NDTV 24x7) - Samarth by Hyundai
37. Daily News Bulletin (NDTV India) - Khabron Ki Khabar
38. Best Prime Time News Show (NDTV India) - Sach Ki Padtaal