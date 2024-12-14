NDTV Wins 38 Awards Including 'Best News Channel Website' At NT Awards 2024

Team NDTV has won 38 of the 170 honours at the News Television (NT) Awards in yet another recognition of NDTV's legacy of trust.

A complete list of the NT Award winners for the NDTV group are:

1. Entertainment News Programme (NDTV 24x7) - Heeramandi Special

2. Televised Live Initiative by a News Channel (NDTV 24x7) - Battleground with Sanjay Pugalia

3. Video Editor (NDTV 24x7) - Amardeep Singh for documentary on Mundra

4. Promo for a Show (NDTV 24x7) - Banega Swasth India (BSI) Ayushmann Khurrana promo

5. Best Brand Partnership on News Television (NDTV 24x7) - Banega Swasth India (BSI) Dettol

6. Social Contribution by a News Network (NDTV 24x7) - Banega Swasth India (BSI)

7. News Channel Website (NDTV 24x7) - ndtv.com

8. Mobile Application by a News Channel (NDTV 24x7) - NDTV

9. Strongest Digital Footprint of a News Network (NDTV 24x7) - ndtv.com

10. News Documentary: Limited Episodes (NDTV 24x7) - 9 Years of PM Modi

11. Entertainment Talk Show (NDTV 24x7) - Archies Special by Sonia Singh

12. News Debate Show (NDTV 24x7) - Left Right Centre

13. Best Prime Time News Show (NDTV 24x7) - The Last Word by Marya Shakil

14. Prime TV News Anchor (NDTV 24x7) - Vishnu Som

15. TV News Reporter (NDTV 24x7) - Saurabh Gupta for 'Lights Out, Gunfire On: Exclusive Ground Report From Manipur Conflict Zone'

16. Video Editor (NDTV 24x7) - Uma S Mishra for 'Rafale: India's Cutting Edge' and '9 Years of PM Modi: Documentary Series Episode 1'

17. TV News Reporter (NDTV India) - Ravish Ranjan Shukla

18. Best Ground or Virtual Event Initiative (Hindi and English) (NDTV India) - Banega Swasth India (BSI)

19. News Channel Website (NDTV India) - ndtv.in

20. Most Popular Social Media TV News Brand (NDTV India) - NDTV India

21. Mobile Application by a News Channel (NDTV India) - NDTV India

22. Strongest Digital Footprint of a News Network (NDTV India) - ndtv.in

23. Best Talk Show (NDTV India) - Election Carnival

24. News Debate Show (NDTV India) - Battleground with Sanjay Pugalia

25. Best Investigation by News Channel (NDTV India) - Anurag Dwary's story on nursing scam

26. TV News Network Promo (NDTV India) - Election Anthem

27. Best TV News Presenter (NDTV India) - Sumit Awasthi

28. Cameraman (NDTV India) - Ashwine and Sudish for Election Carnival

29. Promo Campaign by a News Channel (NDTV MPCG) - Campaign title: Ab Hindustan Ke Dil Se. Promo 1: Ab Hindustan Ke Dil Se. Promo 2: Sanchi Stoop Se Khajurho Tak. Promo 3: Mahakali Ki Nagri Se, and Promo 4: Khanron Mein Dum

30. Promo Campaign by a News Channel (NDTV Rajasthan) - Campaign title: Rajasthan Ki Dharti Se. Promo 1: Sand Art Promo. Promo 2: Rajasthan Ki Dharti Se. Promo 3: Virasat Se Aadhunikta Tak, and Promo 4: Rang Rangilo Rajasthan Se

31. Promo for a Channel (NDTV Profit) - NDTV Profit launch: We All Love Money

32. Promo for a Channel (NDTV Marathi) - Naye Maharashtra Ki Nayi Awaz: Ritesh Deshmukh promo

33. TV News Reporter (NDTV Marathi) - Rahul for ground reporting Pune, Lavasa and big interviews

34. TV News Reporter (NDTV Marathi) - Kavita for half-hour documentary on Alibaug, live anchoring, and fiery debates

35. TV News Reporter (NDTV Marathi) - Vinod for anchoring, debate shows, and big interviews

36. Show on Social/Environment Awareness/Social Development Campaign (NDTV 24x7) - Samarth by Hyundai

37. Daily News Bulletin (NDTV India) - Khabron Ki Khabar

38. Best Prime Time News Show (NDTV India) - Sach Ki Padtaal