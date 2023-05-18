NDTV To Launch 9 New Channels

NDTV is set to launch nine news channels in different languages.

The company's board of directors has approved a proposal to seek permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch nine new channels.

NDTV will inform stock exchanges on the launch date of these channels once it receives the ministry's approval.

Outlining the plans for NDTV, Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani had said earlier, "The Adani Group is privileged to further bolster NDTV with world-class infrastructure and talent and transform NDTV into a thriving multi-platform global news organization."

The shares of the company were trading 0.43 per cent up at Rs 173.75 apiece at 10 am on Thursday morning.