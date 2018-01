NDTV Statement On Tax Demand Of Rs 436 Crores

NDTV has today received an order under section 271(1)(c) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 from the Income Tax Department levying penalty of Rs. 436.80 crores for the assessment year 2009-10.



The company is currently examining the aforesaid order and the legal options available to the Company. The Company will take necessary action(s) accordingly.