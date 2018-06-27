NDTV Statement On False Allegations Of Change Of Control

NDTV's promoters, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, are career journalists.

At no point has control of NDTV's editorial policies or its business plans been directly or indirectly yielded to a third party.

No shares have ever been transferred by the promoters to anyone else.

VCPL, the company that gave the loan to the promoters, has never been represented by even one director on NDTV's board. NDTV has never ceded even an iota of editorial rights to anyone outside the company.

The promoters reserve the right to contest any finding or verdict that suggests otherwise.