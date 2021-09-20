NDTV Statement: No Change In Control, No Talks About Sale

NDTV Limited is not in discussions now, nor has been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of any sort. Founder-promoters, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are both journalists, own 61.45 percent of the Company and remain in control of it.

NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price.

Regarding 'news reports' on this, NDTV cannot control unsubstantiated rumours, nor does it participate in baseless speculation.

The Company is known for exemplary corporate governance and continues to abide by all legal and regulatory requirements for disclosure.