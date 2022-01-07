NDTV Shines At Indian Television Awards

NDTV has won four awards at the Indian Television Awards 2021, once again proving that it has delivered the best content and coverage despite the challenges of a pandemic year.

These are the categories in which NDTV has won:

1: "Most Iconic Campaign" for "Zubaan Pe Sach" series

2. "Most Iconic Campaign" for "The Dot: The Essence of NDTV"

3. "Best Brand Collaboration" for the Special Projects campaign with Luminous

4. "Best Brand Collaboration" for Special Projects "Banega Swasth India" campaign with Reckitt Benckiser

