NDTV Result: TV Profit At All-Time High, Group's Best In Over A Decade

The NDTV Group's television company, NDTV Limited, has recorded its most profitable quarter and year in its history. The profit for Q4 is Rs 17.8 crore and Rs 59.2 crore for the year 2021-2022.

The annual consolidated profit for the Group is the highest in over a decade at Rs 79.7 crore. Significantly, the Group's profit on core business, excluding gains on investments, has nearly doubled from Rs 38.5 crore to Rs 73.3 crore.

NDTV Convergence, the digital arm of the Group, has in this financial year delivered its highest-ever revenue and profit. Its position as the market leader for credible news has helped it consolidate its position as one of the country's few profitable online content companies.

The Group has in the year 2021-22 cut its external liabilities (including borrowings) by Rs 106.4 crore.

NDTV thanks with much gratitude each member of its exceptional team for their commitment and contribution to strengthening the Group's financial position and to its focus on independent journalism.