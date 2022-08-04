NDTV Group's Best Q1 In Over A Decade, Best-Ever Quarter For Digital Arm

The NDTV Group is declaring its best-ever first quarter (Q1) in the last 14 years with Profit After Tax of Rs 23.2 crore. Revenue over the same quarter last year has increased by Rs 18 crore.

It should be noted that Q1 last year included an exceptional item (sale of an investment). If that were to be excluded, revenue has improved by Rs 24.5 crore over last year and profit has improved by Rs 13.7 crore over last year.

NDTV Limited, the Group's television arm, has recorded a profit of Rs 12.5 crore. For Q1, this is the Company's second-best performance ever for profitability. If the exceptional item recorded in Q1 last year were excluded, this would be the television company's best-ever Q1.

NDTV Convergence, the Company's digital arm, has completed its most-successful ever quarter, recording its highest-ever revenue; Profit After Tax is at an all-time high of Rs 13.7 crore.

The Group continues to aggressively reduce its external liabilities, which are down by Rs 6 crore (including bank borrowings) in this quarter and by Rs 206 crore (including bank borrowings) from three years ago (as of March 31, 2019).

The Group is deeply grateful to its remarkable team of journalists and producers for their outstanding contribution and to its partners and advertisers for their consistent support.