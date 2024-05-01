NDTV Marathi To Launch Today, 6th News Channel Of The Media Group

NDTV will today launch a new regional channel, NDTV Marathi to provide trustworthy news and information to the people of Maharashtra.

The launch event will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

The network, which runs some of the top news channels in India, will now empower the 'Marathi manus' (Marathi person) and contribute to the ongoing journey of Maharashtra's progress. With a steadfast focus on the forward-looking ethos of New Maharashtra, NDTV Marathi will aim to deliver high-quality and uncluttered journalism, catering to the discerning needs of Maharashtrians.

"NDTV Marathi, launched on Maharashtra Day, is the sixth channel from the NDTV network. It is our privilege to serve the people of Maharashtra with meaningful, accurate, and trustworthy news and analysis," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-In-Chief of the NDTV Network.

"On this occasion, we are also launching a unique campaign—"Let's Start Up in Maharashtra"—to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit among the state's youth," he added.

In the last financial year, NDTV expanded its presence across consumer segments with the launch of NDTV MP-CG, NDTV Rajasthan, and NDTV Profit. This strategic expansion drive from a 2 channel setup to a 6-channel setup has meant substantial investments in next-generation infrastructure. A cutting-edge broadcast facility in BKC, Mumbai is up and running. Another state-of-art integrated facility will be operational in NCR, Delhi in the coming months.

NDTV Group registered a 59 per cent revenue growth in Q4, 2023-2024, as compared to the same period last year.