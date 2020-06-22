NDTV Group's Best Result In 10 Years, Broadcast Remains Profitable

The NDTV Group is announcing its best result in ten years with a profit after tax of Rs 24.22 crore for 2019-2020. For the second year in a row, NDTV Limited, the broadcast section of the Group, is also closing the financial year with profit after tax.

At the Group level, the profit after tax has increased by Rs 14 crore over the last financial year.

The Group's focus on furthering its synergy of operations and resources continues. Operational expenses are down by Rs 29.54 crore over the previous financial year and by nearly Rs 145 crore over the last two years, when the Group started a detailed exercise to rationalize costs.

For this financial year, NDTV Convergence, which is the group's digital arm, is recording its best revenue ever. Its audience has further expanded, allowing it to consolidate its position as the default choice for online news for Indians everywhere.