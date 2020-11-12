NDTV Group's Best Q2 Ever, Profit Of Rs 17.6 Crore

The NDTV Group is declaring the best Q2 ever in its history with a profit of Rs 17.6 crore. This marks a turnaround in profitability of Rs 28 crore over the same quarter last year.

Its broadcast company, NDTV Limited, has earned a profit of Rs 5.3 crore, which is a turnaround of Rs 15.5 crore over the same quarter last year.

This is the best H1 (first half of financial year) result for the television company in its history.

Despite the slowdown of the economy with the onset of the pandemic, the Group has reduced its bank borrowings by Rs 22 crore since the start of this financial year.

NDTV Convergence, the digital arm of the Group, has improved its revenue by a record 31 percent over last year and its EBITDA is at an all-time high of 39%.

NDTV is very proud of and grateful for the whole-hearted support extended to it by all employees, many of whom took a pay cut in the first half of the financial year.

The Management of the Group continues to focus on shoring against any impact of the pandemic which could play out over the rest of the financial year.